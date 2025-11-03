Over 5,400 combat engagements and 140,000 shellings were recorded on front line in October, - Ministry of Defense

The intensity of hostilities remained high in October: over five thousand combat engagements, nearly 140,000 artillery strikes, and increased enemy air activity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

According to reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were 5,480 combat engagements in October. Throughout the month, their number repeatedly exceeded 200 per day. The highest number of combat engagements was on October 9 – 245.

Enemy air activity has also increased.

In addition, in October, the enemy carried out nearly 140,000 artillery strikes, including 3,353 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Over past day, there were 143 combat engagements on front line, and 50 enemy assaults were repelled in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff