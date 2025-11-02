Over past day, there were 143 combat engagements on front line, and 50 enemy assaults were repelled in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

In total, over the past day, 1 November 2025, 143 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on Ukrainian territory

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile and 74 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,745 shellings, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,295 kamikaze drones.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Nechaivka, Malynivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck six areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and two enemy artillery systems.

The General Staff reminds that the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 940 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four armoured combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, 348 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 121 units of the occupiers' automotive equipment.

Situation in the North

Five combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 184 shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and towards Kolodiazne and Dvorichne.

Three combat clashes took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault near Pishchane.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked five times in the Lyman direction, trying to break through our defences in the areas of Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, Stavky and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces stopped five offensive actions by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne, Fedorivka and Hryhorivka.

Yesterday, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

"In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyne Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Berestok," the report said.

The General Staff also reports that in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhov, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Dorozhne, Nikanorivka, Udachne, Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filia, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Hryshyne.

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Ternove, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Rybne and in the direction of Danilivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance near the settlement of Novomykolaivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor have been detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

