137 combat engagements on front line; one-third in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., there have been 137 combat engagements along the front line.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the AFU General Staff’s report.

Enemy shelling

Today, Russian forces carried out 50 air strikes, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs. They also launched 2,339 "kamikaze" drones and conducted 3,281 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops have repelled nine enemy assault actions since morning. The enemy also carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 153 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including six barrages from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy mounted three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and toward Dvorichanske and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor launched offensive actions near Petropavlivka and Pishchane, and toward Novoplatonivka and Novosynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks; two more engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Torske, Karpivka and Derylove, and toward Korovyi Yar and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten assaults as the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne, Siversk and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian troops mounted 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and Toretsk, and toward Sofiivka. Ukrainian troops have already halted 10 of these attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attempted 46 advances on Ukrainian positions since morning, attacking near Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka and toward Hryshyne. Fighting at one location is still ongoing. Preliminary reports indicate 104 Russian troops were neutralized on this axis today, including 55 killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one vehicle, three motorcycles and 10 UAVs; three more vehicles, one UAV command post and six personnel shelters were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 16 times near Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Stepove and Krasnohirske, and toward Orestopil, Rybne and Oleksiivka. Three engagements are ongoing at this time. Pokrovske also came under an air strike.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched three attacks on our positions near Novomykolaivka and toward Nove. Zaliznychne, Solodke and Dorozhnianka came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled an enemy assault near Novoandriivka. Lukianivske and Novoiakovlivka were hit by air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two attempts to close in on our defenders but was repelled. The enemy also carried out an air strike near Mykilske.

