Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk is top priority; we continue to eliminate occupier. VIDEO

"There were many reports from the military today – in detail from the front line. Of course, Pokrovsk first and foremost. We continue to eliminate the occupier, and the most important thing is to stop Russian attacks as much as possible and wherever possible.

The Russians want to turn our entire country into what they are doing to Pokrovsk, what they are doing to Kupiansk, and other cities and communities. We must stop them where they have come and eliminate them there," Zelenskyy said.

