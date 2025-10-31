Situation in Pokrovsk is difficult. Russia has concentrated 170,000 troops there, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction.

The head of state made this statement during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

"I was in some offices, geometrically different, saw different maps. I saw a map of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, which looks strange. I also saw other maps. For some reason, we have different maps of real hostilities in Ukraine. Why in Russia - it is clear. In Ukraine, Russia, Europe, the United States.

At some point, we will coordinate all this and understand where there are certain problems and where there are certain manipulations," he said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The situation in Pokrovsk

"The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult. All their (Russian Federation - Ed.) forces are there. There are 170,000 enemy troops concentrated in this area. That's a lot, really a lot. I spoke with the commander-in-chief this morning. There are no changes in Pokrovsk. There are Russians in Pokrovsk, and our forces are gradually destroying them," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that it is important to save personnel.

Read more: No blockade of Defense Forces in Pokrovsk – "East" Group of Forces

What preceded this?

Recall that on 29 October, Putin announced the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.

The Joint Forces commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the AFU in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Read more: Ruscists are not establishing foothold in Pokrovsk, but are only moving around periodically, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops