Ruscists are not establishing foothold in Pokrovsk, but are only moving around periodically, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops
Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy Russian occupiers who managed to infiltrate and accumulate in Pokrovsk.
This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, according to Censor.NET.
"We continue to build up our forces and means to search for and destroy the enemy. In particular, the number of unmanned systems is increasing. In total, on 29 October, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 13 occupiers in Pokrovsk. Four of them were near the stella at the entrance to the city in the north-western part," the report said.
Difficulties
In recent days, efforts to destroy the enemy have been hampered by unfavourable weather conditions. Fog and rain have reduced the effectiveness of aerial reconnaissance.
Flagpole tactics
After a long silence, Russian occupiers resumed their tactic of installing tricolour flags and posting videos on social media.
"The use of this primitive PSYOP tool, together with false statements about the city being surrounded by hostile political elements, is merely a demonstration that the enemy wants to pass off its desires as reality," the Airborne Assault Troops noted.
Situation in Pokrovsk
The soldiers emphasised that Russian invaders are not establishing a foothold in areas of the city, but are moving around periodically, in particular by changing into civilian clothing.
"Logistics in Pokrovsk are complicated due to the presence of a significant number of enemy FPVs in the sky, but it is possible," they added.
Myrnohrad
The enemy is also active in the Myrnohrad area. While the enemy is attacking Pokrovsk mainly with infantry, near Myrnohrad it is using both infiltration in several directions of defence and the open use of armoured vehicles.
The Russians carried out another mechanised assault a few days ago. During the enemy attack, our military destroyed five armoured vehicles, two cars and at least 14 occupiers. Eight of them were in the vicinity of Myrnohrad. The defence forces are continuing their work to identify and destroy the remaining occupiers," the soldiers concluded.
What preceded it?
- Zelenskyy claims that fighting on the front line is under control and that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
- According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.
- On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was ongoing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.
- On 26 October, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, and fierce fighting was continuing in the city.
- It is known that the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk.
- More than 1,200 residents remain in Pokrovsk.
- Syrskyi stated that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is difficult, but the Defence Forces are not surrounded in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
