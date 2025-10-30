Ruscists are not establishing foothold in Pokrovsk, but are only moving around periodically, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy Russian occupiers who managed to infiltrate and accumulate in Pokrovsk.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, according to Censor.NET.

"We continue to build up our forces and means to search for and destroy the enemy. In particular, the number of unmanned systems is increasing. In total, on 29 October, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 13 occupiers in Pokrovsk. Four of them were near the stella at the entrance to the city in the north-western part," the report said.

Read more: Situation is difficult, but there is no blockade of Defence Forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, - Syrskyi

Difficulties

In recent days, efforts to destroy the enemy have been hampered by unfavourable weather conditions. Fog and rain have reduced the effectiveness of aerial reconnaissance.

Flagpole tactics

After a long silence, Russian occupiers resumed their tactic of installing tricolour flags and posting videos on social media.

"The use of this primitive PSYOP tool, together with false statements about the city being surrounded by hostile political elements, is merely a demonstration that the enemy wants to pass off its desires as reality," the Airborne Assault Troops noted.

Read more: Putin’s statements about "encirclement" of Kupiansk are fiction and fantasy – Joint Forces grouping

Situation in Pokrovsk

The soldiers emphasised that Russian invaders are not establishing a foothold in areas of the city, but are moving around periodically, in particular by changing into civilian clothing.

"Logistics in Pokrovsk are complicated due to the presence of a significant number of enemy FPVs in the sky, but it is possible," they added.

Watch more: Marines’ drones from 38th Brigade destroyed occupiers in armoured vehicles as they attempted to break through to Myrnohrad. VIDEO

Myrnohrad

The enemy is also active in the Myrnohrad area. While the enemy is attacking Pokrovsk mainly with infantry, near Myrnohrad it is using both infiltration in several directions of defence and the open use of armoured vehicles.

The Russians carried out another mechanised assault a few days ago. During the enemy attack, our military destroyed five armoured vehicles, two cars and at least 14 occupiers. Eight of them were in the vicinity of Myrnohrad. The defence forces are continuing their work to identify and destroy the remaining occupiers," the soldiers concluded.

Read more: Russia has advanced near Pokrovsk and in Zaporizhzhia region. Enemy was repelled near Nove Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP

What preceded it?

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Situation is most difficult now in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers trying to gain foothold by all means. VIDEO