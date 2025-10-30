Russia has advanced near Pokrovsk and in Zaporizhzhia region. Enemy was repelled near Nove Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP
Ukrainian defenders have repelled Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, the occupiers are advancing.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Successful actions by the Defence Forces
The enemy was repelled near Nove Shakhove.
Advances by the Russian Federation
Russian occupiers have advanced near Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, and Novomykolaivka.
What preceded this?
- Zelenskyy claims that the fighting on the front line is under control and that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
- According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.
- On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was continuing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.
- On 26 October, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, and fierce fighting was continuing in the city.
- It is known that the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk.
- More than 1,200 residents remain in Pokrovsk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password