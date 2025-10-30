Russia has advanced near Pokrovsk and in Zaporizhzhia region. Enemy was repelled near Nove Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP

Ukrainian defenders have repelled Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, the occupiers are advancing.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

Successful actions by the Defence Forces

The enemy was repelled near Nove Shakhove.

Advances by the Russian Federation

Russian occupiers have advanced near Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, and Novomykolaivka.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel









Watch more: Zelenskyy: Situation is most difficult now in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers trying to gain foothold by all means. VIDEO

What preceded this?