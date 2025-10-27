Fighting continues in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who have infiltrated and gathered in various parts of city, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

Ukrainian paratroopers are engaged in urban combat in Pokrovsk. The enemy is trying to break through the defences, but suffers losses: about 40 occupiers and several pieces of equipment were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces.

"In Pokrovsk, urban battles are ongoing with enemy groups, which, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate the city and accumulate in different parts of the settlement," the statement said.

It is noted that the defenders of Pokrovsk are actively countering the occupiers in the city.

"Recently, our defence has been strengthened with new units. In particular, assault troops, artillery, UAV crews and other components of the Defence Forces. We are stepping up the use of anti-aircraft drones and net guns against enemy 'mavics'. In addition, we are remotely mining the enemy's infiltration routes," the 7th Corps said.

On 25-26 October, Ukrainian soldiers killed about 40 Russians in Pokrovsk.

The occupiers who entered the city, the military emphasise, are not trying to gain a foothold, but intend to move further north. In this way, the enemy wants to disperse Ukrainian defence forces and block land logistics corridors to the city.

"Currently, there is no question of full control over any of the districts of Pokrovsk," the 7th Airborne Assault Brigade said.

Occupiers intensified surveillance and assaults

It is also reported that the enemy has the ability to monitor movements in both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

"The rotation of personnel is complicated and takes place with significant delays. Logistics is limited. Both air and ground drones are used to deliver the necessary provisions. At the same time, the occupiers are conducting classic massive assault operations along the entire defence line of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces. The goal is to break the defence of Ukrainian troops, bring the demarcation line closer to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, and gradually establish full control over the neighbourhoods of both cities," the statement said.

In total, the occupiers carried out 42 attacks along the entire defence line of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces on 25-26 October. The Russians did not achieve any of their goals. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 64 occupiers and 4 units of armoured vehicles, 2 units of motor vehicles and 6 motorcycles. The massive assaults were repelled thanks to the interaction between units in the 7th Airborne Assault Forces Rapid Reaction Corps' defence lane and adjacent units from the 1st "Azov" National Guard Corps' lane.

The situation in Pokrovsk

The other day, "Ukrainska Pravda", citing the military, reported on the critical situation in Pokrovsk. According to them, there were at least 250 Russian occupiers in the city, who were engaging in small arms battles and shooting Ukrainian soldiers at their positions, including UAV operators. Logistics to the city is under the full control of Russian drones.

On 26 October, the enemy infiltration into Pokrovsk was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy, through the use of interposition space and infiltration of small infantry groups, has amassed about 200 soldiers in the city. Small-arms fire is continuing in the city, and UAV units are actively operating. The enemy's attempts to move deeper and gain a foothold in the urban area are being stopped by counter-sabotage measures.

