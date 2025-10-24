120 clashes took place on front line. Most of them - in Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Oleksandrivka directions. MAP

On 23 October, there were 120 combat clashes between the Defence Forces and Russian occupation troops.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 90 air strikes and dropped 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,987 shellings, including 152 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,688 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Danylivka, Novouspenivske, Solodke, Huliaipole, Richne, and Hryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as an artillery system, a command and observation point and an enemy command post.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three air strikes over the past day, using eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 210 shellings, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders' defensive lines 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and in the direction of Bolohivka.

Four enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks, attempting to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Siversk and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sosnivka, Novoiehorivka, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Kalynivske, and in the direction of Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

