Russians have concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, fierce fighting continues in city, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian troops have concentrated their main strike group against the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

"These days there is good news from our Ukrainian paratroopers: our 82nd Bukovyna Brigade - in the Pokrovsk sector, in the Myrnohrad community. And each such result in the Pokrovsk sector is extremely difficult, but extremely important. It is there, against Pokrovsk, that the Russians have concentrated their main strike group - and this is a significant number of occupying troops. Of course, this creates a difficult situation in Pokrovsk and in all neighbouring areas. Fierce fighting in the city, on the outskirts of the city, there are SRGs in the city. It is difficult with logistics. But we must continue to destroy the occupier, we must continue to inflict as many losses on the Russians as possible," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russian plans for an offensive campaign over ten months of this year were thwarted thanks to the courage of Ukrainian soldiers.

Dobropillia operation

In addition, the President noted the success of the Dobropillia operation of the Defence Forces.

"A lot has been done in the framework of the Dobropillia operation. In these areas, there is a significant replenishment of the "exchange fund" for Ukraine. I am grateful to every soldier, sergeant and officer who is fighting there in Donetsk region. Also in Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia - all this helps our position in diplomacy, it is very helpful, in general, for our relations with the world. Thanks to your strength, Ukrainian soldiers, the world continues to have the strength, has the motive to put pressure on Russia for this war. To put pressure so that Russia is forced to end this war," the head of state added.

