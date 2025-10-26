Two hundred Russian troops have infiltrated Pokrovsk, and small arms fire is ongoing. Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske are under our control - General Staff

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration and on the Ocheretyne section of the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy is outnumbered and is stepping up its offensive efforts. Units of the Armed Forces and other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive, search-and-shock and assault operations in certain areas, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

"Over the past ten days, Ukrainian troops operating in the Ocheretyn section have regained control over two more settlements - Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske. Thus, since 21 August 2025, the situation in this area has been stabilised, control over nine settlements has been regained, and nine more have been cleared of enemy subversive groups.

Over the last ten days alone, 1756 servicemen and 75 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed here," the statement said.

Losses of Russian troops

In total, in a little over two months, the enemy's total losses in the Ocheretyn (Dobropillia) sector amount to: personnel - more than 15700 servicemen, weapons and military equipment - 1364 units (including tanks - 36, armoured combat vehicles - 121, artillery systems - 162, MLRS - 5, vehicles - 447, motorcycles and ATVs - 592, special equipment - 1). Also, 4689 different UAVs were destroyed.

The "exchange fund" is constantly being replenished with Russian prisoners of war to return our defenders from captivity.

Liberation of the territory

According to the General Staff, as of 26 October 2025, Ukrainian soldiers liberated 185.6 km² and cleared 243.8 km² of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

Fighting for Pokrovsk

The General Staff also commented on the situation on the outskirts of the town of Pokrovsk and directly within its borders. The soldiers of our units performing combat missions in these areas are taking comprehensive measures to stabilise the situation on a daily basis. The enemy has amassed about 200 servicemen in the town, using the interposition space and infiltrating small infantry groups. Small-arms fire continues in the settlement, and UAV units are actively operating. The enemy's attempts to move deeper and gain a foothold in the urban area are being stopped by counter-sabotage measures.

"Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out tasks to search for, destroy or capture Russian occupants who are trying to infiltrate through our combat formations, using their numerical superiority.

Combat engagements are characterised by high dynamics and intensity. In dangerous and sometimes unpredictable conditions, the Ukrainian military demonstrate strength, endurance and courage," the statement said.

The General Staff also notes that the Russian aggressor has recently been increasing the use of armoured vehicles in assault operations. Thus, along the entire frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war, 41 enemy assault actions with the support of equipment were recorded from 20 to 25 October. Some of these attacks took place in the Pokrovske direction. Enemy personnel and equipment are being neutralised. In particular, on 25 October, one armoured personnel carrier and two motorcycles were destroyed in the vicinity of Pokrovsk as a result of fire, and one enemy armoured personnel carrier was destroyed in the direction of Balagan. That is, all the vehicles that the enemy used in the assault operations.

Currently, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are focused on building up defence resilience, coordinating the actions of our troops, effectively engaging the enemy and countering its UAVs and artillery.