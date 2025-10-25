Situation in Pokrovsk is critical, and logistics to Myrnohrad are complicated. Threat of encirclement of AFU is getting closer - media

There are at least 250 Russian occupants in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, who engage in small arms battles and shoot Ukrainian soldiers at their positions, including UAV operators. Logistics to the city is under full control of Russian drones.

Two officers who have been in the area for a long time told Ukrayinska Pravda about the situation in the city, Censor.NET reports.

The situation in Pokrovsk now

According to the military, the occupiers control the supply lines to the city with FPV drones, which is why the Ukrainian military have to walk 10-15 km to their positions.

The officers told UP that after the July sweep, Russians re-entered Pokrovsk, which happened around mid-August. Since then, the occupiers have set up several assembly points in and around the city, from which they continue to move.

One of these areas is the railway area between Pokrovsk and Hryshyno, as well as the Dachanske - Novopavlivka - Hnativka line.

Photo: Ukrainian Pravda

Read more on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked 37 times in the Pokrovsk sector, 97 occupants were neutralised, - the General Staff

Executions of Ukrainian soldiers

It is these groups of Russian troops that are shooting Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk.

Representatives of one of the brigades holding positions nearby confirmed the facts of street fighting and reported cases when Russians shot UAV operators and engaged in small arms clashes with artillery and anti-tank gunners inside Pokrovsk.

Some Ukrainian fortifications remain in the area south of the city, but communication with some units is poor; some points on the map appear to be effectively "empty" or occupied by wounded instead of combat-ready units.

"The infantry is practically cut off from control. We can hear them (on the radio), we try to dump water, people have been on the ground for 2.5-3 months. For our brigade, it's a long time, because we have always tried to rotate. In Pokrovsk itself, just from what I know, there are 250 sub#rons, but I think the number is even higher. Almost every street is fighting, we have 200 and 300 every day," said one of the officers.

Read more: Enemy launches 37 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 97 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

Logistics is complicated

According to the soldier, it is extremely difficult to evacuate the wounded, as many landings and approaches are already controlled by the enemy.

Even the evacuation of two wounded, which was carried out in the morning, ended with an FPV drone inflicting injuries on those trying to carry the wounded - one of the wounded was in serious condition.

"The biggest problem is that it is difficult to carry out logistics. You can cover part of the road by car, but then walk 10-15 kilometres. And all the while, you have to carry BCs, drones, and provisions. The whole road is controlled by FPV drones on fibre optics, there are a lot of reaper drones, remote mining, which kills people every day. The NRC was given too late," the officer adds.

Read more on our Telegram channel.

The deteriorating situation in Pokrovsk also affects its satellite town, Myrnohrad

Myrnohrad is a logistical "shoulder": supplies to this city go through Pokrovsk and exceed 20 km.

The Ukrainian military has already recorded the enemy's advance on the northern outskirts of Myrnohrad. It is noted that if Pokrovsk falls, the garrison of Myrnohrad may be surrounded.

Photo: Ukrainian Pravda Photo.

The risk of encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

According to the defenders, the situation is developing according to the worst-case scenario: Pokrovsk is falling too quickly than the units expected.

"Pokrovsk is falling apart too fast, we didn't expect it. There are a few f#cks in the north of Myrnohrad, small groups are infiltrating in the south, but overall the situation is better than in Pokrovsk. But if Pokrovsk falls, there will be no way out for the garrison in Myrnohrad. Our logistics to Myrnohrad are more than 20 km away. It is almost impossible to replace them. It is impossible to take out those who are on the shield. Rodynske is being squeezed (by the Russians), Krasny Lyman is under attack. People are working to the limit, realising that the encirclement is getting closer," said the second source.

Watch more: Border guards eliminated 50 Russians, destroyed UAV control point, cars, trucks, motorcycles and cannon. VIDEO

The situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad has been deteriorating for several months and is now critical. The Russians continue to control the airspace, constantly flying FPV drones, which complicates the logistics of Ukrainian units. Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad have been under drone encirclement for months and risk being surrounded by a real encirclement at the end of October, Ukrainska Pravda adds.