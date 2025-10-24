Enemy launches 37 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 97 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 121 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Enemy shelling

The invaders carried out one missile strike and 39 airstrikes, launching two missiles and dropping 81 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 3,502 attack drones and conducted 3,523 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled one occupiers assault since the start of the day. The enemy also launched three airstrikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 174 shelling attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions 11 times near Vovchansk, Odradne, Bolohivka, and Kamianka, while three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted four assaults, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Pishchane, one attack continues at this time.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the start of the day, Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Karpivka, Serednie, Myrne, Drobysheve, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to break through near Serebrianka and toward Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one engagement was recorded as Russian units tried to advance near Vyimka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian troops launched 11 attacks on Defense Forces’ positions, concentrating their efforts near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Predtechyne.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have attempted 37 assaults to breach Ukrainian defenses near Nykanorivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Orikhove, and Dachne. In some areas, fighting is still ongoing. Today in this direction, 97 Russian troops were neutralized, 60 of them killed in action. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one vehicle and 11 UAVs, and struck a tank, an artillery system, a vehicle, and eight personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 19 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske, while one engagement is still underway.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders attempted to advance six times near Stepove and toward Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults and suffered losses.

