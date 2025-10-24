Putin seeks to cause humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine this winter – Zelensky
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows no sign of wanting to stop the war. Instead, he seeks to create a humanitarian catastrophe this winter by targeting Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Zelenskyy agreed with Starmer’s remark that the Russian dictator has no intention of ending the war, as evidenced by the attacks that are crippling Ukraine’s energy system.
"We are not alone in this situation, not from the very beginning of the war, but especially now. Thank you for standing with us," the President said.
Coalition of the Willing
According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," leaders will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including air defense and energy support.
"During the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, we will discuss security guarantees — in part, I mean air defense and energy support. So we’ll talk about that. Thank you for organizing this meeting with all the partners," he added.
Earlier reports said that in the autumn of 2025, Russian forces changed their approach to attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, focusing strikes on specific regions and facilities.
