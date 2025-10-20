Russia is deliberately targeting transmission, distribution and local generation facilities, complicating restoration of electricity supply, - Ministry of Energy

In autumn 2025, Russian troops changed their approach to attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, concentrating their strikes on specific regions and facilities.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk on television, according to Censor.NET.

"Previously, during massive attacks on energy facilities, the enemy tried to hit everything and everywhere, but now they are focusing on specific regions and specific energy facilities," Kolisnyk said.

According to him, the enemy is simultaneously targeting gas production and gas transmission systems, as well as hydroelectric power generation, which covers peak loads.

As noted, this change in tactics is manifested in a series of strikes on critical elements of the system: first, transmission sections are de-energized, then distribution networks and local generation, which complicates the rapid restoration of electricity supply.

"Despite the enemy's targeted strikes, the state and local authorities are doing everything necessary to ensure that the population has access to energy," the deputy minister added.

