Ruscists attack DTEK’s enrichment plant in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian occupation forces attacked a DTEK enrichment plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the company's press service, according to Censor.NET.

The blow was struck in the morning.

The aftermath of the attack is currently being dealt with.

No energy workers were injured.

The company noted that this is the sixth large-scale attack by Russian troops on DTEK coal enterprises in the last two months.

Russian strikes on energy facilities

It is known that in early October, Russian occupiers attacked DTEK facilities, including a thermal power plant in the Donetsk region.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked more than 200 times.