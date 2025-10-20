Enemy attacked Ukraine’s logistics infrastructure. Railway and port facilities were hit, - Kuleba. PHOTOS

On the night of Monday, 20 October, the enemy attacked Ukraine's logistics infrastructure again. The railway and port facilities were under attack.

This was reported by Oleksii Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Attack on railway infrastructure

According to him, a traction substation of UZ was hit in the Chernihiv region.

"At night, railway workers began to repair the damage, but the enemy directed a UAV to the site of the repair work. Thanks to the monitoring system, the workers were taken to a safe place in time - there were no injuries. Train traffic is ensured, reserve locomotives are in operation," the statement said.

Attack on port infrastructure

According to Kuleba, the enemy also attacked the port infrastructure, damaging some facilities and premises.

"The fires were quickly localised. The port workers were in shelters, so fortunately, there were no casualties. Currently, a number of ports are not accepting trains, they are dispersed across the network and will go when ready," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"Russia is deliberately hitting our transport arteries - the ones that connect the country, support the economy and provide life. But even under fire, the system is working, and we are continuing to restore it.

Our task is to ensure people's safety. I am grateful to everyone who is working on the ground, eliminating the consequences and helping people," Kuleba said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had damaged the railway infrastructure in Sumy region, and a number of trains were running with delays. It was also noted that the enemy had hit several power facilities in Chernihiv region, and there were blackouts.

