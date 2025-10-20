Enemy has damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy region, causing delays to number of trains

Due to shelling, railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction has been damaged, causing delays to some trains.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC.

In particular:

Train No. 46 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv and train No. 113 Kharkiv-Lviv departed from Plysky station with a delay of more than 1 hour due to the replacement of the locomotive.

In regional traffic, train No. 895 Konotop-Fastiv-1 is running with a reserve diesel locomotive and will arrive at its final station with an estimated delay of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Commuter train No. 6452 Nizhyn – Konotop is currently delayed by 2 hours.

"''Ukrzaliznytsia' apologises for the inconvenience and asks passengers to follow official announcements about train movements," the company said.

