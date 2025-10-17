Occupiers strike railway in Chernihiv, engineer injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 17 October, Russian military personnel attacked the railway in Chernihiv with a drone, damaging the railway's rolling stock and injuring a train driver.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Chernihiv Region Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred at around 9:45 am. As a result of the attack, the locomotive driver sustained shrapnel wounds, and the rolling stock was damaged.

Read more: Russia attacked Chernihiv with drones: residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS



