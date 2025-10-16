1 505 5
Russia attacked Chernihiv with drones: residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS
Residential buildings were damaged in one of Chernihiv’s neighborhoods as a result of a Russian attack with strike drones.
Chernihiv Regional Police Communications Department reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Police clarified that no reports of casualties have been received so far.
Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack and collecting evidence of yet another war crime committed by the Russian army.
