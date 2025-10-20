Day in Chernihiv region: enemy hit several energy facilities, causing power outages. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 19 October 2025, Russian troops fired on 9 settlements in Chernihiv region. Several energy facilities and infrastructure objects in the region were damaged.
This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
There are power outages in the region
"Over the past day alone, the aggressor has hit several power facilities and infrastructure in our region - in Koriukiv, Nizhyn and Pryluky districts. Fires broke out at the sites of the attacks, and firefighters responded quickly. However, we are talking about tens of thousands of homes without electricity. Power engineers are already working. If possible, they will supply power to subscribers," the statement said.
Railway and agricultural enterprise under attack
In Nizhyn district, the enemy once again attacked the railway. In Pryluky district - at an agricultural enterprise.
Consequences of enemy shelling
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked a power facility in Chernihiv region, leaving almost 55,000 subscribers without electricity.
