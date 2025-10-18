Government strengthens protection of critical infrastructure, number of decisions have been made, headquarters established - Svyrydenko

The government is strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We must act quickly to ensure that people always have light, heat, and water, even despite enemy shelling.

At an extraordinary meeting, a number of decisions were made that will make the protection and restoration of critical facilities more effective. They enable the relevant agencies and services to quickly allocate funds and repair damage," Svyrydenko clarified.

What measures are planned?

1. An Engineering Protection Coordination Center is being established.

It will bring together representatives of the government, regional and local authorities, and infrastructure operators. The center will determine priorities for financing and restoring facilities, coordinate actions, and monitor the progress of work. Its work will be supervised by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba and the Recovery Agency," the prime minister explained.

2. The list of expenditures financed by the state on a priority basis has been updated.

Now the Treasury will be able to allocate funds from the state budget more quickly for the construction, repair, and protection of energy facilities so that they can continue to operate even during attacks.

3. The government has adopted decisions that will accelerate the construction of engineering protection around energy, transport, and life support systems facilities.

"Quality and safety control will remain in place, but the procedural part—from approval to contract signing—will be shortened by months. This will allow for the prompt start of construction and repairs, ensure the uninterrupted operation of energy infrastructure, and speed up the restoration of damaged facilities," Svyrydenko added.

4. Additional funds were allocated from the reserve fund to protect and restore critical infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

The funds will be used to strengthen energy, transport, and vital systems—from generators and battery stations to the construction of engineering protection. This will allow for faster construction of protective structures, rapid restoration of damaged facilities, and uninterrupted operation of the energy sector.

Government expectations from the measures

"The goal of these decisions is to make us resilient and improve the crisis response process to the effects of shelling so that life in Ukraine does not come to a halt even during wartime," Svyrydenko concludes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had changed its tactics of strikes on the energy sector—now they are using drones to attack distribution substations.