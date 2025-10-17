US ready to help Ukraine restore energy facilities - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States is ready to help restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During a meeting with the Secretary of Energy of the United States of America Chris Wright, energy capabilities and potential projects for partnership in the energy sector were discussed in detail.

He spoke about the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system and the need for the fastest possible restoration of the affected facilities. Thank you for your readiness to help with everything necessary for the operation of our energy system," Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State also stressed the importance of developing cooperation with American companies and involving US businesses in energy projects in Ukraine.

