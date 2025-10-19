Russian troops struck Pryluky district with drones: infrastructure facility and fire station damaged

Over the past 24 hours, on October 18, 2025, the enemy shelled the Chernihiv region 46 times. 17 settlements were under attack. In most cases, FPV drone attacks and UAV discharges in the border area were recorded.

This was reported in the Telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged in one of the villages of the Snovsk district.

"In the evening and at night, the Russians attacked Pryluky with a wave of strike drones. There is damage to one of the infrastructure facilities and the premises of the fire and rescue unit," the message says.

The RMA recalled that yesterday the enemy hit an energy facility in the border area. About 17 thousand subscribers in the Koryukivskyi and Novgorod-Siverskyi districts were left without electricity. Most have already been connected. Restoration work is ongoing.

"Currently, some settlements in the Semenivskyi community remain without electricity. Let me remind you that the work of power engineers in the border region is associated with a direct threat to life due to Russian drones and FPV drones.

Also, hourly outage schedules remain in effect throughout the region," the head of the region added.

