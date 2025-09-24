ENG
News Shelling of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities
Russia has intensified attacks by "Shaheds" on railway infrastructure - Head of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Pertsovskyi

Ukrzaliznytsia

Since mid-summer, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian railway infrastructure, using an average of 6-7 Shahed suicide drones almost every night.

This was reported by the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskyi in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

"Their first goal is to sow panic among passengers, the second is to strike at the economy. These are all, in fact, strikes at civilian infrastructure," he said.

According to Pertsovsky, the Russian military-industrial complex has significantly increased the production of long-range drones, so now the Shaheds can strike not only at strategic targets, but also at individual locomotives. Dozens of substations and railway junctions have been hit, including Lozova, Synelnykove, and Kozyatyn.

Despite the systematic attacks, the transit of military cargo has not been affected. "This is a marathon... They are hitting us, we are recovering," Pertsovsky noted. According to World Bank estimates, about 30% of Ukrainian railways are in a "damage-repair" state.

Read more: Russia’s night-time strike on Poltava region caused delays to "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains

