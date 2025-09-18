Russia’s night-time strike on Poltava region caused delays to "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains

Due to night shelling in Poltava region and power outages in several areas of the regional network, "Ukrzaliznytsia" was forced to use reserve diesel locomotives.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC.

As a result, several passenger trains are delayed by three hours: No. 102 Kherson – Kramatorsk, No. 63/111 Kharkiv, Izium – Lviv, No. 64/112 Lviv – Kharkiv, Izium, and No. 791 Kremenchuk – Kyiv.

As of 07:00 a.m., power has been restored, the damage has been localised, and trains, including suburban electric trains, are running on schedule.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in the Myrhorod district during the night. This resulted in fires, which were localised by the State Emergency Service. One person was injured.

