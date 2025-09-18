"Ukrzaliznytsia" on consequences of Russian attack: Power restoration still ongoing, trains are running with delays

Photo: Телеграм-канал віце-прем’єр-міністра Олексія Кулеби

Power restoration in the area of railway substations attacked the day before is still ongoing, and trains will continue to be delayed for another day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

It is noted that some of the trains with the longest delays, which were forced to detour around the damaged section, are already approaching their final stations. Return trips for these trains will also be delayed.

"Power restoration in the area of the attacked substations is still ongoing, and trains are passing through the section under reserve locomotives, which were prepared in advance by railway workers. Until the infrastructure is fully restored, train delays will continue tomorrow, especially for long-distance trains running through the damaged section," the statement said.

Passengers were urged to follow updates on the official pages of UZ and check for notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia app.

As a reminder, the enemy attempted to disable substations that power the railway network with a massive drone strike.