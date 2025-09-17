Seven people, including child, wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson region. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on September 17, Russian forces struck settlements in Kherson region, leaving several people wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Over the course of the day, Russian troops used aircraft, artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, as well as various types of drones to attack the region.

As of 5:00 p.m., seven people were reported injured by Russian shelling, including a child.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery; in the afternoon, they dropped explosives from a drone onto one of the city’s streets, injuring two local residents.

See more: Russians attack four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: Apartment block, private houses, shops and enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

Around 6:00 p.m., the enemy carried out an air strike on the village of Inhulets. Five people were injured, including a three-year-old girl.



Private and apartment buildings, garages, and vehicles were also damaged.

Read more: Enemy struck Inhulets in Kherson region with KABs: four people wounded, including three-year-old girl





