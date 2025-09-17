Enemy struck Inhulets in Kherson region with KABs: four people wounded, including three-year-old girl

Today, 17 September, in the morning, Russian occupiers attacked Inhulets in the Darivska community in the Kherson region with aircraft.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, three adults and a child were injured as a result of the "arrival" of a guided aerial bomb. At the time of the enemy strike, they were at home.

The women, aged 69, 35 and 64, as well as a three-year-old girl, were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries and closed head injuries.

Read more: Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson region: one man killed

"All victims were taken to hospitals in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care," said the head of the region.