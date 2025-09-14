Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson region: one man killed
On Sunday, September 14, Russian invaders shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region. A man was killed.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"A man was fatally wounded as a result of the enemy shelling of Bilozerka. He died on the spot from his injuries," the official said.
