Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson region: one man killed

On Sunday, September 14, Russian invaders shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region. A man was killed.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"A man was fatally wounded as a result of the enemy shelling of Bilozerka. He died on the spot from his injuries," the official said.

