Day in Kherson region: Kherson, Antonivka, and Kizomys were hit, houses and medical facility were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army struck again at settlements in the right-bank Kherson region. The enemy fired at the settlements with artillery, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the enemy targeted residential buildings, medical facilities, and emergency services.

Kherson, Antonivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Sadove, Stanislav, Molodizhne, Sofiyivka, Romashkove, Novodmitrivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Burgunka, Zolota Balka, and Vysoke suffered from enemy attacks.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian army damaged six private houses, a medical facility, an administrative building, a minimarket, a shop-office, a cellular tower, two buses, and six cars.

In Dniprovske, a 79-year-old woman was injured in an attack by a Russian FPV drone. She was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her face, torso, and limbs.

It is also noted that at night, a Russian FPV drone hit a residential area in the central part of Kherson. A 43-year-old man was injured; he suffered a concussion, mine-blast, and craniocerebral injuries. A minimarket and an office store were damaged. When the investigative team of the Kherson District Police Department was working at the scene in the afternoon to record the consequences of the enemy attack, the Russians deliberately attacked the law enforcement officers with an FPV drone. As a result of the explosion, a 23-year-old policewoman sustained a mine-blast injury and concussion.

The occupiers twice attacked a medical facility with FPV drones, which was damaged. A private house and a car were damaged as a result of an explosive drop from a drone.

In addition, according to the National Police, in the morning, the Russian military fired artillery at the Korabelny district. A 53-year-old man was hit. He was hospitalised with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, arms, and legs. A private house was damaged.