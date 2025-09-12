At night, the Russians struck residential area of Kherson, injuring six people in region in 24 hours. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 12 September, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery, and continued to attack settlements in the Kherson region throughout the day, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

The attack on Kherson

At night, the Russian military shelled the centre of Kherson with artillery.

The enemy hit a residential area. The fire destroyed apartments and shops.

An elderly resident of Kherson was trapped under the rubble. It was a miracle that he was not injured.

Shelling of Kherson region over the past day

As noted, the occupiers attacked the region with drones, aircraft and artillery.

Thus, over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Rozlyv, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Mylove, Dudchany, Respublikanets, Sablukivka, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Novoraisk, Vysoke, Burhunka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire.

The Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 high-rise buildings and 31 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a private garage and car, and agricultural machinery.

It is reported that 6 people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

The National Police also showed the consequences of Russian attacks on the region.











