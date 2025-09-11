Russians daily camouflage "petal" mines among grass and garbage in Kherson - RMA

In Kherson, Russian invaders daily camouflage anti-personnel mines of the "petal" type among grass, garbage and on asphalt, which has already led to dozens of casualties among the civilian population.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, on TV, reports Censor.NET.

He noted that the mines are difficult to notice and the Russians cover them with leaves, scattering several pieces at one intersection. Such mines often fall into residential areas and onto roads.

According to Prokudin, "petal" mines were even recorded near one of the hospitals, but law enforcement officers destroyed them. The official emphasized that this is a deliberate terrorist tactic of the enemy, aimed at the civilian population.

