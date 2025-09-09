Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: five people wounded, houses, medical facility and cars damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Five people were wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes, and residential buildings, a medical facility and cars were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian aggressors once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and UAVs.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian army shelled Kherson, Sadove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Sofiivka, Antonivka, Shyroka Balka, Prydniprovske, Vysoke, Novoraisk, Osokorivka, and Monastyrske.

Police recorded damage to three private houses, an administrative building, a medical facility, and two cars.

Artillery fire damaged a medical facility and an administrative building in Bilozerka.

Read more: Ruscists shell private houses in Kherson, killing woman

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

It is also noted that on the night of 7 September, the occupiers fired artillery at the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Three women aged 53, 61 and 66 were injured. All of them were diagnosed with contusions, mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries.

In the morning, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 30-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosive drop. He sustained a mine-blast injury and concussion.

See more: Russians shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region: residential building damaged. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy shelled the Central district with artillery. The strikes led to a fire and the destruction of trade stalls in the market.