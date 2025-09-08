ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
Russians shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region: residential building damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 8 September, Russian troops fired on the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

As a result of the enemy attack, a residential building was damaged: the facade and roof were destroyed, and windows were smashed.

shelling of Bilozerka
Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration

shelling of Bilozerka
Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration

