Russians shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region: residential building damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 8 September, Russian troops fired on the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.
As a result of the enemy attack, a residential building was damaged: the facade and roof were destroyed, and windows were smashed.
