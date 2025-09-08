Diplomats shown consequences of Russian strike on Cabinet of Ministers building. PHOTOS

60 heads of diplomatic missions were shown the consequences of one of the largest Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

"We showed the floors of the Cabinet of Ministers building damaged by the Russian attack. Now the liquidation of the consequences is underway, and work on covering the roof will begin shortly. For us, yesterday's attack means a new stage of the war, when the enemy has actually doubled the number of shaheds during strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure on the eve of winter, methodically hunts for enterprises and now also targets government agencies.



This is a clear signal that Russia does not want peace and is openly mocking the diplomatic efforts of the civilised world," the statement said.

Svyrydenko also recalled that among those killed in the Russian strike on 7 September were a two-year-old child and a young mother.

As a reminder, on 7 September 2025, the Government building, roof and upper floors were damaged for the first time due to an enemy attack.

Read more: Tusk on Russia’s attack on Cabinet of Ministers: "Further attempts to appease Putin or delay reaction make no sense"













