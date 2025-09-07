Government building was damaged by enemy attack, and there is currently fire there, - Svyrydenko. PHOTOS

On this night, 7 September 2025, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa came under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Yulia Svyrydenko in her telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, for the first time, the Government building, roof and upper floors were damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / telegram channel

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / telegram channel

Photo: Yulia Sviridenko / telegram channel

Read more: Night drone attack by Russian Federation on capital: woman and one-year-old child were killed, residential buildings were destroyed. PHOTOS

"I thank them for their work. We will restore the buildings. But the lives lost cannot be returned. The enemy is terrorising and killing our people across the country every day," Svyrydenko said.

"The world must respond to this destruction not only with words, but with actions. We need to increase sanctions pressure, especially against Russian oil and gas. We need new restrictions that will hit the Kremlin's military machine.

And most importantly, Ukraine needs weapons. Something that will stop the terror and prevent Russia from trying to kill Ukrainians every day," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there is damage to residential buildings.