Night drone attack by Russian Federation on capital: woman and one-year-old child were killed, residential buildings were destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 7 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Kyiv using attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there are victims and damage to residential infrastructure.

"There are already 11 victims of the enemy's attack on Kyiv. 5 of them were hospitalised. Others were treated by medics on the spot," the mayor said.

"According to preliminary information, two people were killed in Sviatoshynskyi district - a young woman and a child under the age of 1," Klitschko added.

It is also noted that, according to medical information, an elderly woman died in a shelter in the Darnytskyi district.

In Svyatoshinsky district, a 9-storey residential building was heavily damaged - floors 4 to 8 were partially destroyed.

Also in Svyatoshynskyi district, debris hit a 16-storey residential building, causing a fire on the 15th and 16th floors. In addition, two more 9-storey residential buildings caught fire as a result of the enemy attack. Cars near service stations and warehouses are on fire.

In Darnytsia district, a fire broke out on the 3rd and 4th floors of a 4-storey building and partially destroyed the third floor of the building.

Fire and rescue units and medics are working at the scene. So far, eight people have been injured. Five of them have already been hospitalised. Others are being treated on the spot.

The head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko, also reported two deaths.

"The death toll in Kyiv has risen to two. Rescuers have unblocked the body of a one-year-old child from the rubble," he said.

According to the State Emergency Service, 1 person died in the capital as a result of the massive attack, 18 others were injured.

Several high-rise buildings were damaged in the Sviatoshynskyi district: a fire broke out in a nine-storey building on the 6th to 9th floors and partially destroyed the ceilings, another building caught fire on the upper floors, and another building caught fire on the 3rd floor. A hangar and cars were also destroyed.

In Darnytskyi district, a four-storey residential building was hit, causing a fire on two floors and partial destruction.

Photo: SES

The fires are localised and rescue operations are underway.