"Service is not slavery": protests in Kyiv against bill that increases penalties for military personnel. PHOTOS

On the evening of Friday, 5 September, a protest against draft law No. 13452, which toughens punishment for military personnel for insubordination, takes place on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv. Ukrainians are also protesting against draft law 13260, which aims to increase the responsibility of the military for the use of force under martial law.

Dozens of people are chanting: "Repression is not discipline," "Protect the rights of the military," and "Service is not slavery."

The monument to the "Founders of Kyiv" on Maidan Nezalezhnosti was illuminated with the inscription "Protect the rights of the military".

In addition, the protesters called for the adoption of a law on the military ombudsman and the establishment of terms of service.

One of the initiators of the protest is combat medic and veteran Alina Sarnatska.

In her opinion, the approach of "increasing punishment and thus improving discipline" in relation to military personnel does not work.

"The attitude towards the military is already extremely unfair, with humiliatingly low salaries in the rear and uncertain terms of service. We need a law on a military ombudsman," she added.

The protesters say that the action is a one-time event. They do not plan to protest every day against the law eliminating the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

As a reminder, on 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 13260, which provides for stricter punishment for military personnel for unauthorised abandonment of their units under martial law.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement supported draft law No. 13452, which proposes to punish servicemen for disobeying a command order with 5 to 10 years in prison.

In May 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law on the military ombudsman to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent matter. Among other things, the draft law provides for a clear procedure for filing and reviewing complaints, as well as an effective mechanism for inspections in military units and governing bodies.

