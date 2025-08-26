Over 250,000 AWOL and desertion cases opened during war – Prosecutor’s Office

Over the course of the war, more than 200,000 cases have been opened in Ukraine for AWOL, and over 50,000 for desertion.

Censor.NET reported this, citing a response from the Office of the Prosecutor General to a request by Ukrainska Pravda (UP).

According to data in the "Unified Report on Criminal Offenses," under Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (AWOL), 6,988 proceedings were registered in 2022 (including 347 in January–February), 17,658 in 2023, and 67,840 in 2024.

In the first seven months of 2025, 110,511 proceedings were registered under this article. Thus, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the total number of AWOL cases has reached 202,997, with 15,564 notices of suspicion served.

As for Article 408 (Desertion), a total of 50,058 criminal proceedings were registered from 2022 through July 2025, with 1,248 notices of suspicion issued.