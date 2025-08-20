Company commander in Dnipropetrovsk region took bribes for concealing fact of AWOL, - National Police. PHOTO

A 52-year-old company commander of a reserve battalion of a military unit demanded about 10,000 hryvnias per month for not informing the command about his subordinates' unauthorised departure from the military unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Law enforcers found that on 16 August, the officer sent a message to his subordinate demanding that he transfer UAH 8,400 at the rate of UAH 300 per day for 28 days of the AWOL and provided his bank card number. Investigators documented the fact of receiving a bribe and detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

During the search, a bank card to which the money had been transferred and an RGN hand grenade were seized from the suspect.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). The investigation is ongoing. The bribe-taker faces imprisonment for a term of five to ten years.