SSU official demanded $300 thousand bribe: investigation completed, case files opened - NABU

The NABU and the SAPO opened a case file on suspicion of extortion of undue advantage against the head of the sector of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine and two other people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.

According to the investigation, the SSU official and his accomplices extorted USD 300,000 from the person in respect of whom he was carrying out the operational support in the case of organising the illegal transfer of persons liable for military service abroad.

"In return, he promised to destroy part of the case file and disclose the facts already established. In case of refusal, he threatened to take measures to bring the person to criminal liability under more severe articles," the statement said.

Read more: They offered $1 million bribe to police and $100,000 for contract killing of witnesses: two lawyers detained in Dnipro. PHOTOS

After receiving a part of the unlawful benefit in the amount of USD 72 thousand the offenders were served a notice of suspicion.

The actions of the SSU official are classified under Part 4 Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, his accomplices - under Part 5 Article 27, Part 4 Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.