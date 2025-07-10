They offered $1 million bribe to police and $100,000 for contract killing of witnesses: two lawyers detained in Dnipro. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers have charged two lawyers who offered 1 million dollars to police officers to avoid criminal liability for their client, and 100 thousand dollars for the intentional murder of witnesses in criminal proceedings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the National Police.

According to reports, the mastermind behind the murder was the son of the leader of an influential criminal organization from the Dnipropetrovsk region, which has long been involved in assaults, attempted murders, illegal arms trafficking, business intimidation, extortion of entrepreneurs, and laundering of illegally obtained funds through a network of shell companies.

Earlier, in 2024, Dnipropetrovsk police operatives uncovered the father and son for illegal possession of an arsenal of weapons.

During further documentation of the criminal activities of their group, which was dismantled in February 2025, investigators detained the organizer, the father of the suspect. He is currently held in pre-trial detention without the right to bail.

The son wanted to order the murder of witnesses

Subsequently, investigators and criminal police operatives established that, in order to avoid punishment for his father, the son organized preparations to murder key witnesses in criminal proceedings.





He offered the perpetrators a reward of 100,000 dollars and handed over 10,000 dollars as a deposit. In addition, together with the lawyer of the aforementioned leader of the criminal organization, he offered a bribe of 1 million dollars to police officers to facilitate the closure of cases against his client.

Part of this amount, 100,000 dollars, was handed over to an intermediary for further transfer to the police.

Suspicions

As a result of sanctioned searches in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region, police seized weapons, surveillance equipment, rough accounting records, and electronic media with evidentiary value.

The suspects have been charged with preparation for intentional murder by prior conspiracy of a group upon order (Part 1, Article 14; Paragraphs 11, 12, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and with offering or giving an unlawful benefit to an official (Part 3, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspects face life imprisonment.

