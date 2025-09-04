Liability for AWOL during martial law: Rada passes draft law in first reading

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada passed bill No. 13260, which provides for tougher punishment for military personnel who leave their units without permission (AWOL) during martial law.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a broadcast of the parliamentary session.

As noted, the document was supported by 277 people's deputies. The bill increases criminal liability for such actions - from 5 years' imprisonment.

At the same time, after its adoption, the court will not be able to apply mitigating provisions. This decision was made after the expiration of the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel who left their units, which expired on August 30.

Currently, liability for AWOL can be disciplinary, administrative, or criminal, depending on the circumstances and duration of absence. If a soldier left the unit for less than three days, disciplinary penalties were usually applied, but at this time, the soldier was deprived of all types of financial support.

