Rada supports resumption of broadcasts of sessions
Parliament has approved a decision to resume broadcasting sessions of the Verkhovna Rada.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
The decision was supported by 266 MPs.
"But they refused to resume broadcasting today))) Therefore, 'Rada' will only start working in mid-September... In favour - only 146," Zhelezniak noted.
