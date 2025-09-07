Tusk on Russia’s attack on Cabinet of Ministers: "Further attempts to appease Putin or delay reaction make no sense"
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia's latest attack on a government building in Kyiv demonstrates the futility of procrastination and attempts to appease the Kremlin.
He wrote about this on social media on Sunday, according to Censor.NET.
Tusk stressed that the attack on the Cabinet shows that further attempts to appease Putin or delay a response are pointless.
"The US and Europe must jointly force Russia to agree to an immediate ceasefire. We have all the necessary tools to do so," the Polish prime minister stressed.
Let us remind you that tonight, September 7, 2025, for the first time due to an enemy attack, the government building, roof, and upper floors were damaged.
