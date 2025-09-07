Svyrydenko showed inside of Government building after Russian attack: Fire was extinguished. It is time for our partners to act. PHOTO

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko, showed the inside of the Government House after the Russian attack this morning.

She reminded that for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians had hit the Cabinet of Ministers building, where the entire government team works.

"Fortunately, no one was injured. The fire was extinguished. I am grateful to the rescuers. Russian terror will not stop the work of the Government. We will restore the destruction. But the lives of Ukrainians will not be returned. Overnight, four people were killed and more than 44 injured by Russian shelling across the country.

It is obvious that Russia does not want peace," she stressed.

The Prime Minister also called on her partners and all states of the world to turn their disappointment with Russia's actions into effective assistance for Ukraine - not for the government building, but for the protection of our people across the country.

"It's time to act. Ukraine needs more air defence systems to protect its skies and energy infrastructure, especially as winter approaches. Increase sanctions pressure on Russia to reduce resources for the Russian military machine. It's all real - the possibilities are in your hands," Svyrydenko concludes.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.