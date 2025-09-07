Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of Sunday, 7 September, the enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa and Odesa district using attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, despite the active work of air defence, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

"Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-storey buildings. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Photo: Odesa Regional State Administration

See more: Kramatorsk community was shelled four times by enemy in 24 hours: residential buildings were damaged. PHOTO

All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.