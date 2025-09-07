Kramatorsk community was shelled four times by enemy in 24 hours: residential buildings were damaged. PHOTO

In the Donetsk region, the Kramatorsk community was subjected to the fourth enemy shelling in a day, on 6 September.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"At 17:08, the Kramatorsk community came under the fourth attack in a day. Using the Uragan MLRS, Russian troops struck at the private sector: two residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Photo: Facebook page of the head of the Kramatorsk MVA

It is noted that there were no casualties.

