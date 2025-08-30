Day in Donetsk region: one dead and six wounded, including child. PHOTOS

16 settlements were under fire: the towns of Bilozerske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Sloviansk, the villages of Droysheve, Komyshuvakha, Novodonetske, Vesela Hora, Zolotyi Kolodyaz, Kamyanka, Novostepanivka, Serhiivka, Starorayske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

The occupiers attacked Bilozerske with a Geranium-2 UAV, damaging a private house and a garage. In Dobropillia, a drone hit a business.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, an FPV drone damaged critical infrastructure. In Drobysheve, a KAB-250 bomb damaged three private houses and a civilian car. In Novostepanivka, Oleksandrivska district, three Geranium-2 UAVs damaged a shop and an agricultural enterprise. An industrial area was damaged in Rayhorodok, Mykolaiv community.

Russian troops attacked Sloviansk with four Geranium-2 UAVs, damaging a recreation centre and 10 civilian cars.

In Kramatorsk, a 13-year-old girl was injured by a V2U UAV, and the express delivery service was damaged.

Two houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the Andriivka district. In Novodonetske, a drone attack damaged 6 apartment buildings and 5 civilian cars. The enemy shelled Serhiivka of Andriivka district with Smerch MLRS, damaging 2 private houses and an outbuilding. In Komyshuvakha, Kramatorsk district, there are destructions on the territory of the landscape park.

One person was wounded in Druzhkivka, which was hit by an enemy FPV drone. Another person was wounded in Starorayske of the Druzhkivka district, and two civilian cars were damaged.

Russians dropped three KAB-250 bombs on Kostyantynivka and shelled the town with MLRS and drones, killing a civilian and wounding three other people. 10 apartment buildings, a housing office building, 4 outbuildings, 6 garages, and 4 civilian cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

